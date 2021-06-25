Smith Moore & CO. Sells 387 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,915,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 117,842 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,817,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,036,000 after acquiring an additional 202,960 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,882 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 129,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 46,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

CVX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 167,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.