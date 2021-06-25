Snam’s (SNMRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Snam from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snam presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

