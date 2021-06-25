Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.21 Million

Analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce $838.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $844.00 million and the lowest is $829.00 million. Snap reported sales of $454.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,247,194 shares of company stock valued at $197,167,598.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,577,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,993,756. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 1.26. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

