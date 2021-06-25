Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $3,068,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90.

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.25. 3,383,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.49. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.