Societe Generale Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $334.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective lifted by Societe Generale from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of APD opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $230.73 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

