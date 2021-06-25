SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 220,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,897,252 shares.The stock last traded at $19.51 and had previously closed at $20.87.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

