SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $267.28 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.19 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.95.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

