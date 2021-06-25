SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.85.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $267.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.81. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

