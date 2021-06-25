Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Solaris Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99. Solaris Resources has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.