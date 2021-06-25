Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.19. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 18,150 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

