South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 363 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.13% of CDK Global worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,395,000 after purchasing an additional 268,396 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,998. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

