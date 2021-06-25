South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. 22,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

