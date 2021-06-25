South Dakota Investment Council Has $11.15 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.37% of Gibraltar Industries worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. 209,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

