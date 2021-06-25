South Dakota Investment Council Has $9.48 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Avnet were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

AVT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

