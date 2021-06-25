South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 144,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Big Lots by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $66.63. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,658. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

