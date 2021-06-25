S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $418.92.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $411.18 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $412.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

