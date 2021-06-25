Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPRQ opened at $9.96 on Monday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $7,021,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,858,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,626,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 544,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $523,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.