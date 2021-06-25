Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director William Charles Stevens Acquires 83,432 Shares

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director William Charles Stevens bought 83,432 shares of Spectral Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,544.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 471,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,307.75.

EDT stock opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52. Spectral Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

