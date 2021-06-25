Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $84.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.

Spire stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 144,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

