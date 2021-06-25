Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 678,402 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

