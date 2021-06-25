SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

SPXC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.17. 2,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,302. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.