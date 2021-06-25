Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 2,891,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

