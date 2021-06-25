Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.96 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

