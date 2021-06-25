Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $18,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125,795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Steelcase by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Steelcase by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

