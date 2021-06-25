Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.Steelcase also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.30 EPS.

NYSE SCS traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.03. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

