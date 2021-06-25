Steven Wilderspin Purchases 15,000 Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) insider Steven Wilderspin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

GCP stock opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.48. The company has a market capitalization of £869.02 million and a PE ratio of -61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a current ratio of 341.00. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.50 ($2.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -437.50%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

