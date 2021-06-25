Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TFI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.93.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $91.07 on Monday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

