STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $47.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of STM opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

