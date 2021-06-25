Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Garmin Put Options (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,825 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,048% compared to the average volume of 159 put options.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Garmin by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 68,186 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $143.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.84.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

