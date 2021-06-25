StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $63.48 on Friday. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $1,786,551. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

