StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
NASDAQ SNEX opened at $63.48 on Friday. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $1,786,551. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.