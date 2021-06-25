Strategy Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strategy Capital LLC trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up approximately 14.1% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $104,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,796. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $272.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.14.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.20.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

