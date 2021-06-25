Streamr Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $97.12 million and approximately $29.38 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

