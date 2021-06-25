Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

