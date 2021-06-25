Sun (New) (SUN) Trading Down 15.4% Today

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $112.89 million and $10.59 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

