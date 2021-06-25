Suncor Energy (SU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) in the last few weeks:

6/21/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$42.00.

6/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

6/8/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

5/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

5/11/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$33.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$46.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,703.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38.

Get Suncor Energy Inc alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.