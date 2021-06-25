Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NOVA stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

