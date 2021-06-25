Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $55.67. 177,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,459,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,069 shares of company stock worth $12,580,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

