Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.59

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.66. Sunworks shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 1,650,465 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 44.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.