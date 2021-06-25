SuperLauncher Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $93,676.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00165074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00099362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,301.59 or 1.00267848 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,091,001 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

