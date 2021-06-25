Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $134.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.74 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 40,041 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.