Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Holdings Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUPN stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.