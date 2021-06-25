Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.