SVB Leerink Weighs in on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

