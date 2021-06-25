Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWDBY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SWDBY opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

