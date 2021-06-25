Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 209.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of SNCR opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

