Syncona (LON:SYNC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday.

Syncona stock opened at GBX 207.29 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28. Syncona has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.92.

In related news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

