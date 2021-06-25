Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNC. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.74) target price on shares of Syncona in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SYNC opened at GBX 207.58 ($2.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.92. Syncona has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

In other news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 3,222,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total value of £7,219,392.32 ($9,432,182.28).

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

