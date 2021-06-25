SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SNX traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.05. 7,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,872. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.69.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

