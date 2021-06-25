SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:SNX traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.05. 7,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,872. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.69.
In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
