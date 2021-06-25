SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNNEX stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,839. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.