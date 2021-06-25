Syntropy Market Capitalization Tops $66.44 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $66.44 million and $358,936.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00606186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,656,256 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

